Star basketball recruit Shaedon Sharpe will not play for the Kentucky Wildcats this season, Coach John Calipari announced Monday morning.

“After talking with Shaedon and his parents, we want to end all of the speculation by again saying that he will not play for us this season,” Calipari said on Twitter. “He is committed to bettering himself and our team in practice this year and being better prepared to lead us next season.”

Sharpe — a 6-foot-6 shooting guard from Ontario — was the No. 1 basketball recruit in the 2022 class before deciding to leave high school early and enroll in classes at UK for the current semester. He joined the team last month and has been practicing with the Wildcats for the past few weeks.

The original plan was for Sharpe — one of the most dynamic scorers in high school basketball — to sit out the remainder of this season as a practice player while working on his game and his strength and conditioning in preparation for his college debut in the 2022-23 season. Calipari and Sharpe’s camp left the door open for a possible playing debut this winter, however, and the speculation around that possibility intensified when it was revealed that Sharpe might be eligible to enter this year’s NBA Draft.

Sharpe’s basketball mentor, Dwayne Washington, has told the Herald-Leader that the star player would not enter the 2022 draft unless he played and performed well for the Cats this season, and Calipari has repeatedly said that he expects to have Sharpe on next season’s roster. The wording of his statement Monday morning would indicate that is still the plan, though speculation will surely continue over Sharpe’s basketball future.

ESPN ranks Sharpe as the No. 7 overall prospect for this year’s NBA Draft, and he’s widely projected as a top-10 pick if he were to leave Kentucky after this season.

Kentucky (19-4, 8-2 SEC) plays at South Carolina on Tuesday night and has just eight games remaining in the regular season.

This story will be updated.