No. 1 NCAA transfer portal prospect Hunter Dickinson to visit KU basketball: report

Michigan junior big man Hunter Dickinson, a 7-foot-1, 260-pound two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection, referred to by mlive.com as the “most accomplished player ever to enter college basketball’s transfer portal,” is slated to make a recruiting visit to Kansas next Thursday through Saturday, according to jayhawkslant.com.

The Star was told by a recruiting insider that indeed it currently is the plan for the Alexandria, Virginia native to arrive in Lawrence for an official visit late next week.

On Wednesday, 247sports.com reported that the 22-year-old Dickinson, who entered his name in the portal on March 31, would visit Georgetown and Maryland this weekend.

According to various reports, Syracuse, Villanova, Kentucky, Virginia, Duke and Arkansas have been mentioned as possibilities — as well as a possible return to play another season for Michigan.

Dickinson averaged 18.5 points on 56% shooting this past season for the 18-16 Wolverines. He hit 24 of 57 threes for 42.1% and also cashed 72.7% of his free throws. He contributed 1.8 blocks and 1.5 assists per contest.

“KU coach Bill Self has long coveted a back-to-the-basket big man. Dickinson rated in the 78th percentile nationally in post-ups, per Synergy,” Eric Bossi of 247sports.com wrote. “ He’s also proven to be a good decision-maker against doubles, and his decision-making in the pick-and-roll game is as good as it has ever been. Dickinson would instantly have the national spotlight at Kansas, and point guard Dajuan Harris is the pass-first, connector that would spoon-feed Dickinson easy buckets left and right. Dickinson would instantly give Kansas’ offense the on-the-block menace Self craves.”

Maryland is considered a strong possibility considering the Terps recently hired Dickinson’s high school coach (Mike Jones, DeMatha Catholic) as an assistant coach.

Dickinson was named AP honorable mention All-America this past season. He was a second-team AP All-America pick after his freshman campaign.

Story continues

Dickinson is currently No. 1 on ESPN analyst Jeff Borzello’s updated top 100 transfer rankings.

Analyst Jeff Goodman of Stadium wrote Thursday: “Big weekend for Hunter Dickinson: He told co-host @JordanBo_3 that he will be heading home and will take unofficial visits to both Georgetown and Maryland. Dickinson has been tight-lipped on his recruitment for the most part. Source said Kansas also heavy in pursuit.”

Noted analyst Rob Dauster of @thefieldof68: “Not for nothing, but Hunter would average 23 and 12 at Kansas.”

Dickinson on Wednesday on the Barstool Roundball podcast spoke of upcoming trips to Georgetown and Maryland.

“They’re unofficial (visits). I wasn’t really planning on taking them. It was kind of like a spur of the moment-type visit,” Dickinson said. “Like, I had a visit scheduled with somebody this weekend but then I canceled it because of something with my family that happened. So I was planning on coming home anyways and I was like OK, I might as well get these done because if I’m happy, like if I would be home, I might as well do it now and not have to wait because my weekends are going to be kind of busy coming up.”

He did not speak of any schools besides Georgetown and Maryland.

“Because I’ve been so quiet about everything, everybody just (reports) any bit of anything they can get,” he said on the podcast. “I really don’t want to publicize my recruitment and stuff too much, so I’d rather keep it on the down low. … That’s kind of been how my recruitment’s been going, sort of trying to keep it under wraps as much as I can. Like, I know so many people are trying to figure it out so they can get the scoop.”

Harrison Ingram serious about KU

Harrison Ingram, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound sophomore forward from Stanford, who entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on April 4, plans on visiting Kansas next week, according to several recruiting services.

Ingram — he had Zoom calls with coaches from Kansas and Kentucky on Monday — will have upcoming in-home visits with coaches from Baylor, North Carolina, Xavier and Texas A&M according to On3.com and 247sports.com.

He is planning on making a campus visit to KU next week, according to On3.com, 247sports.com and Rivals.com. He’s also heard from Michigan, Arizona, BYU, California, TCU, UCLA and USC according to 247sports.com.

Ingram — he is originally from Dallas and a graduate of St. Mark’s High School — averaged 10.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists a game last season for the Cardinal.

He hit 40.8% of his shots, going 36-of-113 from three for 31.9%. He hit 61 of 102 free throws for 59.8%. He had 121 assists to 75 turnovers while playing 27.9 minutes a game in 33 games for 14-19 Stanford.

Ingram is a former McDonald’s All-American who earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors in 2021-22. He had a career-high 24 points against Mississippi and also posted averages of 11.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Jan. 14 through the end of last season.

Ingram was the country’s No. 16-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2021 according to rivals.com and No. 19 by 247sports.com.

Coming out of high school, Ingram chose Stanford over North Carolina and Purdue. Ingram has played small forward and power forward for Stanford.

Ingram’s sister, Lauren, will be a freshman volleyball player at Duke in 2023-24.

Jesse Edwards considers KU, two others

Former Syracuse forward Jesse Edwards, a 6-11, 230-pound senior originally from the Netherlands, on Thursday narrowed his list of transfer possibilities to KU, Gonzaga and West Virginia according to Joe Tipton of on3.com. Edwards will visit West Virginia this weekend.

He averaged 14.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game this season for (17-15) Syracuse.

According to 247sports.com, Edwards has heard from his three finalists plus Georgia, LSU, Arkansas, BYU, Seton Hall, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Florida, Kansas State, Memphis and N.C. State since entering the portal.