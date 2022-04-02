No. 1 junior college player looking at Kentucky. And more UK basketball recruiting links.

There’s another name to monitor as the Kentucky Wildcats continue to look at roster options for the next college basketball season.

Sean East, the junior college national player of the year at John A. Logan (Ill.) this past season, announced the six finalists in his recruitment Friday, and UK was on that list. The others under consideration are Brigham Young, Clemson, Missouri, Oregon and South Florida.

East, who will turn 23 years old in November, averaged 20.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game this past season after previously playing for UMass and Bradley to start his college career. He made 20 starts for each of those schools, playing just one season at both stops before heading the juco route. His next transfer destination will mark his fourth college in four seasons. East shot 41.0 percent from three-point range, 88.7 percent on free throws and had a 2.8-1 assist/turnover ratio this past season.

The 6-foot-3 point guard is from Louisville and played his high school ball across the river in New Albany, Ind., where he was a teammate of former five-star recruit Romeo Langford. It’s not yet clear how seriously Kentucky will pursue East this offseason. The Cats are already bringing in five-star combo guard recruit Cason Wallace, and starting point guard Sahvir Wheeler could return for a second season with the Wildcats’ program. If Wheeler decides to pursue other opportunities, Kentucky is expected to have several talented options at the point guard position.

