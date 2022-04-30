NJ road rage survivor Morgan Scott speaks out on attack

A New Jersey woman who was seriously hurt when a fender bender escalated into a gruesome road rage attack remains shocked by the incident, she said in a new interview from her hospital bedside.

Morgan Scott, 23, was driving to her job with the City of Elizabeth in April when her car was struck by a silver Mitsubishi SUV, in what appeared at first to be a harmless incident.

But then the other driver, Vincent Jean, 56, suddenly drove his vehicle at Scott after she stepped out of her car to survey the scene, authorities said.

He is accused of running over Scott multiple times as she tried to flee across the lawn of a nearby home, with the shocking scene captured on video as onlookers shouted in horror.

“I definitely think he’s a danger to society,” Scott told Inside Edition Friday, while recovering from numerous injuries at Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation.

Jean has been charged with attempted murder and is due back in court in June.

The attack left Scott with traumatic injuries including a broken femur, broken ribs on both sides, and a broken neck in three different places, the report states. Both her knees were split open, her liver was lacerated and she must now protect her face from sunlight because of road rash scars. Scott also needed surgery to place a rod in her leg.

The SUV suddenly sped at her after she got out of her own car to take pictures of its license plate, the victim told Inside Edition.

“I was able to get out of the way, but I was shocked that that was going on,” Scott said. “I tried to run, cause I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ Let me get my shoes off, because I had heels on at the same time. One of them couldn’t come off all the way, and I fell.”

Scott tried to outrun the driver, but tripped before being trampled by the SUV.

Scott had gotten out of the car to take pictures of the other vehicles license plate.

It was then, after she tripped while fleeing across a lawn, that Jean’s SUV ran over her limp body multiple times.

“When it comes to my family, my friends — they’re there for me, and I want to be there for them,” said Scott, who broke down in tears during the interview.

Jean has been charged with attempted murder. Elizabeth Police Department

Her family has established a GoFundMe to help cover medical expenses.