NJ pre-teen Felicia LoAlbo-Melendez died by suicide after alleged bullying

An 11-year-old New Jersey girl died by suicide in her school bathroom days after her police detective dad’s death from cancer – and a week after she emailed school officials that she was being bullied, her mom said in a new interview.

The sixth-grade student, identified by her mom as Felicia LoAlbo-Melendez, was found unresponsive inside a bathroom stall by another student around 1 p.m. Feb. 6 at F.W. Holbein School in Mount Holly, the Daily Voice reported.

“Help was immediately sought from staff members, and lifesaving measures were taken by school officials, police and emergency medical technicians,” the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office told New Jersey 101.5.

“The student was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and then transferred to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where she was pronounced dead on Feb. 8,” it added.

An autopsy performed by Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the sixth-grader died from suicide.

“An investigation into the student’s death by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, which included a review of the school’s surveillance cameras, determined that she was alone in the restroom when this tragic action occurred,” the office told NJ.com.

No foul play was involved in her death, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Felicia’s death came shortly after her dad — NJ Transit Detective Alexis Melendez — died of pancreatic cancer on Jan. 25 and about a week after she emailed school officials that she and her friends were being bullied, according to her mother.





Felicia died about two weeks after her dad, NJ Transit Detective Alexis Melendez, died of pancreatic cancer. Facebook/Layna Marie

“She herself had written numerous emails to the administration detailing the events, yet no one was ever questioned,” her mom, Elaina LoAlbo, told NJ.com on Saturday.

“They have swept under the rug the bullying that she and so many other kids in that school have encountered and now they’re doing the same with this investigation,” the grieving mom told the outlet.

A month before her death, Felicia proposed to school officials in an email that they launch a “trauma club,” which students could as a safe space to discuss stressors, LoAlbo said on Facebook.

She quoted her daughter’s email as saying: “I was watching TV and thinking about the things in my life that happened to me and I got a great idea. Instead of drama club, it would be a trauma club … I would help and provide as much as I can.

“It would need a room that is not too big and not too small. We would need a couple of chairs too. But I hope this does happen. I for one have heard from my friends and others about things that have happened to them and I think this would be a fantastic thing. Have a great night. Go dragons,” Felicia reportedly wrote.





Elaina LoAlbo said her daughter recently emailed school officials that she and her classmates have been bullied. Facebook/Layna Marie

In the Feb. 24 tribute to her daughter, LoAlbo said: “Felicia was a bright light who touched so many people — she was an old soul, wise beyond her short 11 years.

“Unfortunately, Felicia’s happy-go-lucky attitude was not enough to battle the relentless bullying she was fighting within the walls of our school,” she said.

“Felicia’s last email in the week before her passing expressed to her school that her and her friends were being bullied, that laws were present to protect them, and that they were breaking the law by not taking action,” she added.

LoAlbo also shared a chilling voice message Felicia left in 2021.





Felicia shared a chilling voice message in 2021 saying, “Unless you’re me, well you’re listening to this from the future,” adding, “never, ever … be a bully.” Facebook/Layna Marie

“Unless you’re me, well you’re listening to this from the future,” Felicia is heard saying. “Say hello to future mom, future dad… future everyone. Never, never never be bad, never give up on your friends, never, ever… be a bully.”

On Feb. 8. Schools Superintendent Robert Mungo wrote a letter confirming a student’s death – without mentioning the name and suicide attempt inside the building.

“Dear Mount Holly School Community: Today, we learned of the passing of one of our students. This tragic news impacts the entire school community,” the letter says, according to NJ 101.5.

“Our priority is to provide support and direction during this extremely difficult time. We will continue to work as an administrative team alongside our Board and staff to respond to our school community’s needs,” he added.

Mungo also provided websites and phone numbers for mental health and counseling services.





“This tragic end makes no sense and could have been prevented,” the grieving mom said. Facebook/Layna Marie

During a March 15 school board meeting, Seth Turner said his daughter was a close friend of Felicia — one of the “brightest kids I have ever known” and that before her death, “my daughter confided in me that Felicia was being bullied by other members of her class.

“I failed to convey this information to any teachers or staff in time for anything to be done, and I need to apologize for this,” he said, according to NJ 101.5.

“While no response to the death of an 11-year-old girl can ever be truly adequate, our response to this tragedy so far has been pathetic,” Turner continued.

“Felicia deserves better. She deserves a full investigation, she deserves a full accounting and she deserves truth — and I hope that we can give it to her,” he added.

A Change.org petition calls for the release of surveillance videos near the bathroom where Felicia was found.





Felicia was found three days after a 14-year-old freshman at another Jersey school killed herself after being assaulted by classmates and receiving a taunting text. Facebook/Layna Marie

“The school administration didn’t listen the first 50 times. Maybe they are ready to hear us now. This bullying needs to stop. There need to be consequences for their actions,” Elaina said.

“This tragic end makes no sense and could have been prevented,” she added. “It is now my life’s mission to make sure her legacy lives on and these tragic stories are given a voice. No parent should have to get that call.”

The school board has declined to comment amid the ongoing investigation, NJ.com reported. Mungo also did not respond to NJ 101.5’s request for comment.

A memorial service was held for Felicia’s dad two days before she was found.

In a heartfelt tribute on Twitter, NJ Transit police said Melendez’s “outstanding police work shined, and he was later assigned to a plain clothes capacity.

“As a plain clothes officer, Melendez helped to protect your travels as he blended amongst the traveling public. The countless actions he took, always served to ensure your safety,” police wrote, adding that the detective also had been assigned to the DEA Task Force.

Felicia was found in the bathroom just three days after Adriana Olivia Kuch, a 14-year-old freshman at Central Regional High School in Bayville, New Jersey, killed herself after being assaulted by classmates and receiving a taunting text about the brutal beat-down.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.