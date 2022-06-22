NJ man charged for soliciting nude photos of two girls on TikTok

A New Jersey man was busted for soliciting nude photos from two young sisters on TikTok, Pennsylvania cops said.

Ryan Corcoran, 26, of Andover, was arrested on child pornography charges for allegedly asking the 11 and 12-year-old girls to send him nude photos of themselves first on TikTok direct messages and then via text messages, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

The girls’ father contacted the county’s Detective Bureau on April 20 when one of his daughters told him that she had sent a naked photo of herself to a texter, later revealed to be Corcoran.

Both girls also received texts from a different phone number, purportedly the 14-year-old sister of the original texter, but was actually Corcoran in both cases.

Prosecutors confirmed that both girls were sent naked photos and were solicited to provide naked photos of themselves.

The messages between the two sisters, who are from Montgomery County, were exchanged between April 17 and April 20.

The investigation traced the texting phone number to Ad Hoc Labs — a service designed to conceal a user’s true phone number. Law enforcement agents served a subpoena to the company and were able to trace the phone number and IP address to an account belonging to Corcoran’s father.

A search warrant was served at the New Jersey home and Corcoran confirmed to detectives that the cellphone number was his.

Both girls’ phone numbers were found on the phone stored as contacts, the messages exchanged with the sisters as well as the original naked image sent by one of the girls.

“This defendant was reaching out to random young girls on a social media platform and soliciting them to take photos of themselves in sexually explicit poses, clearly creating child pornographic images,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele in a statement.

“This is another example that there are predators out there on the internet trying to take advantage of young innocent children. Parents need to be ever-vigilant to protect their children from these predators.”

Corcoran was charged with felony charges of child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and criminal use of a communications facility, the DA’s office said.

Following his arraignment on June 13, Corcoran posted a $50,000 cash bail and was released on conditions of no internet usage and no contact with minors.

He is scheduled to appear in court next at a preliminary hearing on June 27.