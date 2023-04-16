NJ Gov. Phil Murphy officially declares Sept. 23 ‘Bruce Springsteen Day’

The Boss is getting his very own holiday.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Saturday night that Sept. 23 will officially be declared “Bruce Springsteen Day” in the Garden State in honor of the iconic singer’s birthday.

“Bruce Springsteen will forever be remembered as the voice of the Garden State, signaling to the world that New Jerseyans were born to run,” the proclamation states.

Murphy revealed the state’s latest holiday during the inaugural American Music Honors awards at the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University, NJ.com reported.

“Bruce Springsteen is one of the most recognizable, iconic and influential musicians — and New Jerseyans — of all time,” Murphy said in a statement obtained by the outlet.

“It is important that we recognize Bruce for all he has done and will continue to do, from giving us the gift of his music to lending his time to the causes close to his heart.”





Gov. Phil Murphy announced the holiday to celebrate the contribution and legacy Springsteen has left in his native state of New Jersey. Getty Images

The announcement comes the day after Bruce and the E-Street Band played their first concert in New Jersey in seven years at a sold-out show at the Prudential Center in Newark.

“I know my place in the hierarchy of New Jersey,” Murphy said at Saturday’s ceremony, according to his prepared remarks obtained by NJ.com. “After all, I may be the 56th individual to be called ‘governor,’ but there will ever only be just one ‘Boss.’”





Springsteen plays guitar as he performs onstage, with the E Street Band, during the ‘Born in the USA’ tour, at Giants Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Aug. 22, 1985. Getty Images





The announcement comes after Springsteen played his first concert in New Jersey in seven years. REUTERS

“Thank you for showing the world what it means to live our New Jersey values.”

Springsteen is a proud native of the Garden State, mentioning it often in his lyrics throughout his five-decade career.

He was born and raised in Freehold before he got his start playing at clubs at the Jersey Shore like the legendary Stone Pony in Asbury Park. The E-Street band takes its name from a street in Belmar. He still lives in Colts Neck, not far from where he grew up.

He now joins a handful of other New Jersey residents who have their own holiday: the late E Street Band sax player Clarence Clemons on Jan. 11; Bon Jovi on April 14; and Danny DeVito on Nov. 17.