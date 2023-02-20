Nippon TV Strikes Deal With Netflix To Produce ‘Ariyoshi Assists’ – The Hamden Journal

Japanese broadcaster Nippon TV has finalized a deal with Netflix to produce ten-part unscripted comedy series Ariyoshi Assists.

The deal marks the first time that Nippon TV has produced a show exclusively for a global streamer that it will not broadcast or stream on its own platforms.

Filmed in Japan, the Japanese-language show is hosted by comedian and singer Hiroiki Ariyoshi, who will assist ten guest hosts, including artists and professional athletes, to each host their own episode. Each episode will be built around a unique concept and format catered to highlight the special talents of the hosts.

The series will stream globally on Netflix in over 190 countries on March 14, 2023.

It was created by showrunners Kazuaki Hashimoto and Toshiyuki Yokozawa, creators of the TV entertainment and variety shows Ariyoshi no Kabe and Ariyoshi Zemi, which are broadcast weekly on Nippon TV and its network stations.

“Announced in June 2022 was the establishment of our new Content Strategy Division with aims to accelerate large-scale co-development and co-production projects with streamers, broadcasters, and producers around the world,” said Mikiko Nishiyama, EVP, International Business Development, Nippon TV.

“Our goal, at that time, was to build new strategic creative collaborations with international partners to create original content for viewers worldwide. And now, less than nine months later, we are delighted to be announcing this new deal with Netflix for Ariyoshi Assists. The show has turned out to be the epitome of the world coveted crazy Japanese comedy show genre, wild and hilariously funny, and one that cannot be seen on Japanese network television, which will surely bring roaring laughter to homes around the world on March 14.”