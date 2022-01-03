Nio’s stock surges after reporting deliveries more than doubled in 2021

Shares of Nio Inc.

shot up 4.6% in premarket trading Monday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker announced record fourth-quarter deliveries. The stock’s bounce comes after it tumbled 19.0% in December, the worst monthly performance since it dropped 19.7% in February, and hit a 14-month closing low of $28.16 on Dec. 20. Over the weekend, the company said it delivered 10,489 EVs in December, up 49.7% from a year ago. That lifted fourth-quarter deliveries by 44.3% to a quarterly record, and full-year 2021 deliveries to 91,429, which was up 109.1% from 2020. Nio’s announcement comes as fellow China-based EV makers XPeng Inc.

said fourth-quarter deliveries rose 222% to 41,751 vehicles and Li Auto Inc.

said fourth-quarter deliveries grew 143.5% to 35,221. And U.S.-based EV industry leader Tesla Inc.

said overnight that it also delivered a record 308,000 vehicles during the fourth quarter, which was well above expectations. Nio’s stock has dropped 10.5% over the past three months through Friday, while Tesla shares have run up 36.3% and the S&P 500

has gained 9.4%.