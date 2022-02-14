The Hamden Journal

NIO, XPeng, Li Auto Shares Shake Off Weak Sales Data. The Outlook Seems Bright.

NIO, XPeng, Li Auto Shares Shake Off Weak Sales Data. The Outlook Seems Bright.

Text size

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.