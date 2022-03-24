NIO top line beats estimates, but revenue guidance misses

NIO (NIO) reported fourth quarter revenue which beat Wall Street expectations, though its first quarter revenue and delivery guidance came in below expectations.

These are the results for the Chinese electric vehicle company’s fourth quarter 2021 results, versus Wall Street consensus expectations.

Adjusted loss per ADR: — 16 cents vs -16 cents expected

Revenue: $1.55 billion vs $1.52 billion expected

NIO is forecasting first quarter 2022 revenue to come in between $1.51 billion and $1.57 billion. The Street was expecting sales of $1.66 billion.

Delivery guidance for the current quarter came in between 25,000 to 26,000 vehicles versus Street expectations of 27,958 vehicles.

“We concluded the year of 2021 on a strong note with an annual delivery of 91,429 vehicles in total, representing an increase of 109.1% year-over-year, despite all the challenges including the supply chain volatilities in particular,” William Bin Li, founder, chairman and CEO of NIO, said in a statement.

Analysts are expecting to hear details about rising manufacturing costs, the ongoing chip shortage affecting the automotive sector and any impacts from the recent COVID-19 lockdowns in China. They’re also looking for commentary on how the company is navigating any delisting concerns surrounding Chinese companies trading in the U.S.

On Thursday, American depository shares (ADRs) of Chinese companies slumped after U.S. audit regulators indicated no agreement had been struck yet with China over reviews and disclosures of documents required by companies listed on U.S. exchanges.

Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao recently cut his price target on NIO to $34 from $66, while maintaining a Buy rating. Hsiao believes NIO should be able to weather headwinds such as “geopolitical tensions, pervasive COVID curbs and ADR de-listing risks” better than some of the other EV makers.

NIO recently listed on the Hong Kong exchange. Its peers XPeng (XPEV) and Li Auto (LI) began trading in Hong Kong last year.

The EV-maker’s ADRs are down around 30% year to date. Higher interest rates and rising inflation have taken the air out high-growth companies that aren’t yet profitable.

Wall Street is bullish on the Chinese EV maker, with 33 Buy, 3 Hold, and 0 Sell ratings. The average analyst price target is $47/ADR.

