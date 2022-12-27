Nio stock drops after Tesla halts production in Shanghai

Shares of Nio Inc.

dropped 5.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, to buck the rally in the broader stock markets, as Tesla Inc.’s

extension of its production suspension at its Shanghai plant appeared to weigh on China-based electric vehicle makers. The stock’s selloff puts it on track to open at the lowest prices seen since Nov. 28. Among other China-based EV makers, shares of XPeng Inc.

shed 1.2% and Li Auto Inc.

sank 2.1%, while Tesla’s stock gave up 4.8%. Meanwhile, futures

for the S&P 500

rose 0.5%, while the Shanghai Composite Index

jumped 1.0% overnight.