Nio stock dives, Tesla slips toward 10-month low after XPeng’s disappointing outlook

The U.S.-listed shares of Nio Inc.

dove 4.8% in morning trading Monday, to buck the rally in the broader stock market, after fellow China-based electric vehicle maker XPeng Inc.

provided a disappointing second-quarter revenue outlook. Nio’s stock drop comes after it had bounced 29.3% over the past seven sessions, off the 22-month closing low of $12.71 on May 11. Earlier Monday, XPeng reported a first-quarter loss that widened from year ago but beat expectations, as revenue more than doubled from a year ago but fell from the sequential fourth quarter, but also topped forecasts. For the second-quarter, however, that it expects revenue of RMB6.8 billion to RMB7.5 billion, which was below the FactSet consensus of RMB8.14 billion. XPeng’s stock sank 7.5%, and rival Li Auto Inc.

shed 4.2%. And shares of Tesla Inc.

+1.92% ,

which generated about 25% of its first-quarter revenue from China and about 26% of 2021 revenue from China, slipped 0.3% toward a 10-month low. Meanwhile, the S&P 500

surged 1.5% in morning trading.