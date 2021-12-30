The Hamden Journal

NIO Stock Alert: Trading NIO As It Prepares for U.S. Entry

NIO  (NIO) – Get NIO Inc. (China) Report stock has not been trading all that well over the last few months despite strength in other electric vehicle (EV) stocks.

While Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report is not exactly hitting new 52-week highs, the stock has been holding up pretty well now that it’s back above $1,000.

That’s true even as CEO Elon Musk has continued to dump billions of dollars worth of the stock.

Ford  (F) – Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors  (GM) – Get General Motors Company Report and others have been holding up pretty well too. However, NIO stock is not in the same category.

