NIO shares soar in Hong Kong despite earnings miss

shares soared in Hong Kong, tracking Wall Street gains overnight as slower-than-expected U.S. inflation buoyed markets and helped investors shrug off the Chinese electric-car maker’s earnings miss.

Shares rose as much as 19% on Friday and were 13% higher at 79.30 Hong Kong dollars (US$10.11) at midday, on track for one of their largest-ever gains. NIO’s U.S.-traded shares

ended 12% higher at US$10.34.