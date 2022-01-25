Nio shares on track for lowest close since October

American depositary shares of China-based electric-vehicle makers were taking a hit on Tuesday amid broader market weakness, with shares of Nio Inc.

NIO,

-4.34%

on track for their lowest close since Oct. 13, when they closed at $21.62, and extending losses for a third straight session. Nio has lost 19% over that three-day losing streak. Nio's ADRs are down 62% from an all-time closing high of $62.84 on Feb. 9, 2021. U.S. equity markets were again on retreat on Fed-action concerns. Li Auto Inc.

LI,

-6.75%

and XPeng Inc.

XPEV,

-4.95%

ADRs were off 7% and 5%.