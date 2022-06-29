NIO shares extend losses as Chinese EV maker denies short-seller report

NIO Inc.’s shares in Hong Kong extended declines in afternoon trading after the company denied accounting allegations in a report by short seller Grizzly Research LLC.

fell by as much as 10% to 167.80 Hong Kong dollars (US$21.38) on Wednesday and was recently 9.3% lower at HK$169.50.