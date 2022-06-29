NIO Says Short-Seller Report ‘Without Merit.’ The Stock Slumps.

Text size





NIO denied accounting allegations in a report by short-seller Grizzly Research.

Qilai Shen/Bloomberg





NIO



stock dropped more than 12% in Hong Kong on Wednesday after the company denied a report published by short-seller Grizzly Research claiming that the Chinese electric-vehicle maker is exaggerating revenue and profit margin.

In its report on Tuesday, Grizzly Research said that NIO (ticker: NIO) is playing “accounting games to inflate revenue and boost net income margins to meet targets.”