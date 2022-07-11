NIO, other EV maker stocks drop after China imposes COVID-related restrictions

The U.S.-listed shares of China-based electric vehicle makers were knocked lower Monday, after new COVID-related restrictions imposed in China over the weekend took a broad swipe stocks in the U.S. and China. NIO Inc.’s stock

NIO,

+0.44%

slid 3.2%, Xpeng Inc. shares

XPEV,

-0.96%

shed 4.9% and Li Auto Inc.’s stock

LI,

-0.97%

gave up 3.8%. Shares of Tesla Inc.

TSLA,

+2.54% ,

which generated 24.8% of its first-quarter revenue from China, rose 0.6%, but they were boosted by Chief Executive Elon Musk said over the weekend that he was terminating his Twitter Inc.

TWTR,

-5.10%

buyout deal. Meanwhile, the iShares China Large-Cap ETF

FXI,

-1.32%

dropped 2.9% in premarket trading, while futures

ES00,

-0.72%

for the S&P 500

SPX,

-0.08%

lost 0.5%.