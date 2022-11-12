NIO Has Humongous Upside Despite Supply Chain Concerns, High Commodity Costs, Analyst Says

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Buy on NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) and cut the price target to $34 from $40.

The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival reported soft September quarter revenue and EPS and guided to weaker December quarter revenue with deliveries below consensus with ~7k production impact in October.

Also Read: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Trim Holdings In This Tesla Competitor Again

Looking out, NIO guided December quarter deliveries below consensus with supply chain constraints, battery costs to remain a headwind into C23E, and model ramps with ET5 and Europe a tailwind.

While the secular electrification trend remains strong and NIO is well-positioned, the stock has seen headwinds with high commodity costs, weaker consumer sentiment, and U.S.-China regulatory concerns.

B of A Securities analyst Ming Hsun Lee maintained a Buy and cut the price target from $16 to $15.

Price Action: NIO shares traded higher by 9.62% at $11.34 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for NIO

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 CLSA Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Barclays Initiates Coverage On Overweight Jan 2022 Macquarie Initiates Coverage On Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NIO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

See more from Benzinga

Don’t miss real-time alerts on your stocks – join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.