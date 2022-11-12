NIO Has Humongous Upside Despite Supply Chain Concerns, High Commodity Costs, Analyst Says

-
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Buy on NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) and cut the price target to $34 from $40.
-
The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival reported soft September quarter revenue and EPS and guided to weaker December quarter revenue with deliveries below consensus with ~7k production impact in October.
-
Also Read: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Trim Holdings In This Tesla Competitor Again
-
Looking out, NIO guided December quarter deliveries below consensus with supply chain constraints, battery costs to remain a headwind into C23E, and model ramps with ET5 and Europe a tailwind.
-
While the secular electrification trend remains strong and NIO is well-positioned, the stock has seen headwinds with high commodity costs, weaker consumer sentiment, and U.S.-China regulatory concerns.
-
B of A Securities analyst Ming Hsun Lee maintained a Buy and cut the price target from $16 to $15.
-
Price Action: NIO shares traded higher by 9.62% at $11.34 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for NIO
|
Date
|
Firm
|
Action
|
From
|
To
|
Feb 2022
|
CLSA
|
Maintains
|
Buy
|
Feb 2022
|
Barclays
|
Initiates Coverage On
|
Overweight
|
Jan 2022
|
Macquarie
|
Initiates Coverage On
|
Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for NIO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
See more from Benzinga
Don’t miss real-time alerts on your stocks – join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.