Nintendo Switch games on sale

There’s so much world to explore in the latest Legend of Zelda game. (Photo: Nintendo)

Did you know that this week is the fifth birthday of the Nintendo Switch? That’s right — this system that you can play both at home and on the go was released way back in March 2017. Since then, over 103 million consoles have been sold, and Nintendo has even released redesigned versions that can still play all the games. And what games they are! Action, adventure, comedy, romance… almost anything you can imagine you can find on the Switch.

Don’t have a Switch yet? Pick one up at Amazon today, starting at $200 for an adorable Switch Lite and $299 for a system with a dock. And to get you started, we’ve listed a lot of great games below. They’re all great titles and they’re all on sale, starting at $18!

$299 at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Make friends with Link, Zelda and all sorts of furry creatures on your adventure. (Photo: Nintendo)

Breath of the Wild is considered by many to be the best Zelda title yet, and one of the best Switch titles ever. If you still haven’t picked a copy up, it’s not too late. Right now you can snap up this expansive, gorgeous adventure for only $40, a sweet $20 off.

Reviews are, predictably, glowing, with players calling it a “beautiful game with so much to do,” and “a great way to waste your time away.”

Even first-time players have a lot to say: “I’ve never played any Zelda games before, but I had a general idea of what they were like….I was kinda worried I wouldn’t understand or “get into it,” but I was wrong! So far the graphics and the open world have so many details and epic views that I fell in love as soon as I looked over the mountain peak. If you’ve never played Zelda and you’re thinking about purchasing this game, do it!!”

Story continues

$40 $60 at Walmart

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

You’ll meet many different creatures and make magical new friends. (Photo: Level 5)

Do you like exploring expansive worlds, meeting strange and wonderful creatures and getting sucked in by a compelling story? Then Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is the game for you. It combines the charming animation style of movies like My Neighbor Totoro with the thrilling adventure you’d expect from a Zelda title, and right now it’s only $25 at Walmart — a sweet 50 percent off.

Players love Ni No Kuni, with one enthusiastic reviewer calling it “honestly the best game I’ve ever played. … I’m almost done with it now and I truly loved all the scenes it had.”

It’s a great way to spend March!

$25 $50 at Walmart

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You can even ride Pokémon in this expansive title. (Photo: Nintendo)

The latest entry in the Pokémon universe is not like any Pokémon game you’ve ever seen before. Sure, you still have to wander around a vast wilderness, catch Pokémon and try to complete your Pokédex, but this title has way more action — and time travel!

The game’s only been out a few short weeks, but it’s already got almost 3,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Gamers say it “makes you feel like a trainer more than ever before,” and it’s the “This is the best Pokémon since [Pokémon Black and White] at least.”

One player had especially thoughtful praise: “Brings an open-world element of gameplay to Pokémon, and trims off some of the more undesirable parts of the series … replacing them with a much more accessible system of powering up your fictional monsters. Hoping the main series adapts some of the changes from this game. Also, can’t wait for DLC or a sequel game.”

$55 $60 at Amazon

Just Dance 2022

Dance the night away in this energetic game. (Photo: Ubisoft)

If you’re looking for exercise, cool tunes and group fun, look no further than the Just Dance series. You’ll step, hop and bounce along to new and old hits from the likes of Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake and Meghan Trainor. And once you’ve sweated through the 40 included tracks, you can sign up for Just Dance Unlimited for access to hundreds more songs, spanning genres from all over the world (and also from past games). The first month is free and you can cancel anytime. As for the game itself, it’ll normally run you $50, but right now it’s almost a whopping 50 percent off — just $26.

This title has over 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, including parents and grandparents who call it “fun for the whole family and a good cardio workout” and “so much fun even for my toddlers.” One even says “I am notorious for demanding a wiggle break when the kids are having an epic gaming session. Now, I know that they have no excuses to not wiggle.”

$25 $50 at Amazon

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

Big Brain Academy is a great game for all ages. (Photo: Nintendo)

We are all familiar with ways to exercise our muscles, but what kind of activities build up your brain? Well, Big Brain Academy is one fun way to train your mental facilities to the test. This collection of min games can be played alone, or you can face off against three other players for more fun family and friend time. This is a great title for all ages, due to the ability to set the difficulty level for individual players. Plus, the more you play the more features you can unlock. Grab this title for only $30!

Players rave about this title, with this couple having a blast: “My husband and I play this game together and it is so much fun! It may give a youthful look through the graphics, but the harder levels are tricky for us and we are in our twenties! This is a great game for all ages, so perfect for a family for sure! You can choose for the adults to be on hard levels and kids on easier levels at the same time, which is a great aspect. I recommend 100 percent!”

$30 at Amazon

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Anything can happen in the Mushroom Kingdom when the Rabbids get involved. (Photo: Ubisoft)

Mario is pretty delightful, but we wouldn’t say funny… but when you toss in the unpredictable and goofy Rabbids, anything can happen! In this adventure for Switch, Mario and friends must team up with the Rabbids to save the Mushroom Kingdom, using a variety of special weapons and powers you won’t find in a normal Super Mario game. You can even team up with your own friends in co-op mode. This hilarious title usually runs $60, but right now it’s a steal at $19!

Players found a lot to like about this strategy title, with one saying, “The campaign and Donkey Kong DLC are excellent! Although the co-op is limited, it is also enjoyable. However, my favorite aspect of the game is the versus mode. The turn-based strategy versus mode allows for rich, complex, and competitive gameplay.” Another player says: “A great strategy game for all ages.”

$19 $60 at GameStop

Assassin’s Creed III

History class was never this exciting. (Photo: Ubisoft)

There’s a lot you didn’t learn about the American Revolution in school. You certainly didn’t read about a secret society pulling the strings and a band of assassins trying to stop them. That’s what makes this historically based game so much fun — the way it plays with real-life figures and events. This package gives you two thrilling colonial adventures: the remastered version of Assassin’s Creed III, which originally came out on the PlayStation 3, and Liberation, a title that came out on the handheld Vita featuring a female assassin and set in New Orleans. It may not be the most accurate version of events, but it’s certainly the most fun! Save 50 percent off the retail price right now!

$20 $40 at GameStop

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Date, marry, or kill? Three Houses makes this question quite real. (Photo: Nintendo)

If you like school and relationship drama, then Three Houses is the game for you. The tactical game features swords and magic, and it puts you in control of the story. You can’t help but be invested in the characters’ fates, as one player explained: “This game is wholesome and gets you EXTREMELY involved with the characters of the house you choose. It’s delightful. At the same time, the stakes are higher than ever, as you form a real attachment to your characters. The game is also heartbreaking.” Better buy some tissues!

$40 $60 at Walmart

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield

This sweetie can be part of your collection if you play your Poké Balls right. (Photo: Nintendo / Game Freak / Pokémon)

You might be familiar with Pokémon Go on your phone, but why not give the main series a try by picking up Pokémon Sword for your Nintendo Switch? Explore the Galar region, fill out your Pokédex with all manner of interesting and strange creatures and maybe even save the world in the process! For even more fun pick up a copy of Pokémon Shield, the companion game, and gift it to a friend, family member or romantic partner for some cooperative Pokémon collecting! Both games are $10 off right now.

$50 $60 at Walmart

