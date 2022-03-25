‘Ninja Warrior UK’ Returns To ITV After Three Years – The Hamden Journal

Ninja Warrior UK is returning to ITV after three years off air with an updated format in which ordinary contestants face off against “Ninjas” and there will be both a male and female winner.

The show’s sixth season from ITV Studios label Potato will enter production in May, seeking two champions for the format based on 25-year-old Japanese show Sasuke in which ordinary people are challenged on an almost impossible assault course that has only ever been fully conquered by one UK person.

Ben Shephard, Chris Kamara and Rochelle Humes will continue to host the eight-parter after a three-year hiatus, having helmed the show since 2015, and the new format will see the ordinary people go up against “Ninjas,” a team of professional warrior athletes. It will occupy a Saturday evening slot.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning, said the show will be “all new, enhanced and reinvigorated, containing all the electricity, excitement and entertainment needed to make compulsive Saturday night viewing.”

Executive producers are Michael Kelpie, Martin Scott, and Helen Tumbridge and commissioners are Rawcliffe and Kevin O’Brien.