‘Ninja killer’ Louis Gaskin executed for 1989 Florida slaying

The “ninja killer” who murdered a couple more than three decades ago was executed in Florida Wednesday.

Louis Bernard Gaskin, 56, was pronounced dead via lethal injection at 6:15 p.m., Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office confirmed.

Gaskin was convicted of first-degree murder after killing Robert Sturmfels, 56, and Georgette Sturmfels, 55, on Dec. 20, 1989.

Gaskin had his last meal of barbecue pork ribs, pork and turkey neck, Buffalo wings, shrimp fried rice, french fries and water at 9:45 a.m., Department of Corrections spokesperson Kayla McLaughlin Smith said.

His sister visited him before the execution, but Gaskin did not meet with a spiritual adviser, McLaughlin Smith added.

Relatives of the Sturmfels were not present at his execution.

Gaskin was known as the “ninja killer’ because he donned all-black ninja clothing when he shot and killed the New Jersey-based Sturmfels inside their winter home in Flagler County with a .22-caliber rifle, investigators said.

During the double murder, a clock, two lamps and a videocassette recorder were all stolen and later found at Gaskin’s home. They were to be Christmas gifts for his girlfriend, investigators said.

Gaskin was also convicted of armed robbery, burglary and the attempted murder of another couple who were nearby the same night.

He confessed immediately and told a psychologist before his trial he understood what he was doing, local media reported then.

“The guilt was always there,” Gaskin said. “The devil had more of a hold than God did. I knew that I was wrong. I wasn’t insane.”





Louis Bernard Gaskin in an undated photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections. AP

A jury recommended the death sentence by an 8-4 vote in 1990 that was accepted by the judge and state and US Supreme Courts have tossed any appeals Gaskin has filed with the latest denial coming Tuesday.

Current state law requires a unanimous agreement by jurors for the death sentence but a bill could be sent from lawmakers to Gov. Ron DeSantis this week that would allow an 8-4 jury recommendation to be enough for capital punishment.

The Republican governor has ramped up death warrants in the state this year after only two people were executed in his first four years in office.

Gaskin’s death, which comes six weeks after convicted killer Donald Dillbeck, 59, was put to death, will be Florida’s 100th execution since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976.

Another execution is scheduled in three weeks. Nearly 300 inmates are on death row in the state.

With Post wires