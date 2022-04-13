Nine women and girls pregnant after rape by Russian troops

Monstrous Russian troops “systematically raped” 25 Ukrainian girls and women aged as young as 14 after finding them hiding together in Bucha — leaving at least nine pregnant, according to the nation’s human rights commissioner.

Lyudmyla Denisova told the BBC that the victims — aged between 14 and 24 — were attacked after being found in “the basement of one house in Bucha,” the brutalized suburb of capital Kyiv where hundreds of bodies were later found in the street.

“Russian soldiers told them they would rape them to the point where they wouldn’t want sexual contact with any man, to prevent them from having Ukrainian children,” the human rights ombudsman told the broadcaster.

Some of the rapist troops even struck in public to send a warning to others watching, the officials said Tuesday.

“A 25-year-old woman called to tell us her 16-year-old sister was raped in the street in front of her. She said they were screaming ‘This will happen to every Nazi prostitute’ as they raped her sister,” Denisova said.

The horrific accounts are just the latest to emerge from the war, with much more likely to come out, the official said.

Denisova said it was “impossible” to know how widespread such sex attacks have been “because not everyone is willing to tell us what happened to them.”

“The majority of them currently call for psychological support, so we cannot record those as crimes unless they give us their testimony,” she told the BBC.

The human rights official has also given regular updates on Telegram, saying Wednesday that at least 191 children have been confirmed dead during the invasion, averaging at least five a day — but with the true toll likely far higher.

“It is impossible to establish the actual number of dead and wounded children due to the fact that the occupying forces are actively fighting in Ukrainian cities,” she said.

“Such actions by the Russian occupation forces are a direct violation of the Hague and Geneva Conventions,” she wrote.

“The aggressor continues to defiantly violate the fundamental rights of children — the right to life and health, guaranteed to every child in the world by the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.”

Nearly 1,000 educational institutions have also been damaged, with 88 completely destroyed, she said.