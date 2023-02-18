Nine injured ,including a boy, 5, in gas station shooting

Nine teens and children — including a 5-year-old boy — were injured in a shooting at a Georgia gas station, according to police.

The bullets flew about 10 p.m. Friday at a Shell station in Columbus, Ga., a city south of Atlanta on the Alabama border.

Cops have so far not released any motive or said how many shooters were involved in the mayhem.

In addition to the 5-year-old, the victims were identified by Columbus police as a 12-year-old boy; two 13-year-old girls; a 13-year-old boy; a 14-year-old boy; two 15-year-old boys; and a 17-year-old boy.

The victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Columbus police said.

“The rash of gun violence involving our youth is impacting communities across the country. While Columbus is not immune to these incidents, I want to assure citizens that the men and women of CPD are tirelessly working to get violent offenders off our streets,” Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon said in a statement.

He added “It is going to take a community effort to combat gun violence in our city. The entire village has a responsibility because incidents like this impact all of us.”

No arrests have been made.