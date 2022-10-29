Nimari Burnett debuts for Alabama after two-year hiatus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Texas Tech transfer, Nirmari Burnett got his first game action of the season in an Alabama uniform in the team’s charity scrimmage against Southern Illinois.

Burnett suffered a right-knee injury in 2021 which required surgery and kept him out for most of last season. Coming into the Crimson Tide’s final scrimmage of the preseason, Alabama coach Nate Oats said on Thursday that the sophomore would be on a “minutes restriction” but was going to play on Saturday.

The guard played 23 minutes against the Salukis tallying three points, four rebounds, two assists and a block in the win.

“We tried to play him closer to 10 minutes per half, but (Alabama athletic trainer Clarke Holter) told me he was responding well and we could give him a few more minutes, so we ended up being closer to 12 per half,” Oats said.

It was his first game in more than two years, dating back to January 2021 when Burnett played just six minutes against Kansas State. With the two-year hiatus, it was expected for the guard to be brought back slowly, but on Saturday Burnett recorded his fifth game where he played 20 or more minutes in his career.

For Oats that was the plan all along.

“I wanted to give him the minutes,” Oats said. “He hadn’t played a game in two years. I think you can tell he wasn’t quite as explosive maybe. But you have to give that player some confidence so they can see how it will react during a game. You also have to give it some endurance too.”

Burnett averaged more than five points per game with the Red Raiders and will look to add depth at guard while Jahvon Quinerly is still sidelined with his knee injury.