Nima Momeni’s sister may be missing link between suspect and Bob Lee, ex-wife says

The IT boss charged with murder in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee flashed a gesture of recognition at his sister in court on Friday, as the slain tech giant’s former wife says she may have crossed paths with the family in the past.

Nima Momeni, 38, made a heart sign in the direction of his sister, Khazar Momeni, during his brief court appearance in San Francisco Superior Court on Friday morning, KTVU reported.

Khazar and her husband, Dr. Dino Elyassnia, made the sign back.

The couple, both dressed in black and white, looked somber as Nima Momeni appeared before Judge Christine Van Aken on murder charges stemming from the death of Lee, 43, who was stabbed multiple times in the early hours of April 4.

Khazar Momeni and her plastic surgeon husband are shrouded in suspicion after news broke that police executed a search warrant at Millennium Tower, the ultra-luxe high-rise where they own a $2 million home.

Speaking to KTVU on Friday, Lee’s former wife, Krista, said Momeni’s name sounded familiar, and that she may have met Khazar in the past.





San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott confirmed on Thursday that the two men knew each other, but did not elaborate on how the pair were acquainted.

Krista Lee told the outlet that she had no idea why Momeni, CEO of IT infrastructure company Expand IT, would have attacked Lee, who had recently relocated to Miami.

The father of two reportedly stumbled around begging for help before collapsing at 403 Main St., near the Bay Bridge — and just 16 minutes from Khazar Momeni’s apartment.





Momeni was arrested on Thursday at his home in Emeryville.

He did not enter a plea, and is due back in court on April 25, the San Francisco Standard reported. He is being represented by attorney Paula Canny, whose brother, Robert, stood in for her during Friday’s proceedings.

If convicted, Momeni faces a maximum sentence of 26 years in prison.