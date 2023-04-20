Nima Momeni was cited for battery months before CashApp founder murder

The man accused of fatally stabbing CashApp founder Bob Lee on a San Francisco street was cited — but never charged — with allegedly beating a woman inside his California loft just months before the brutal murder.

Nima Momeni was issued a citation for misdemeanor battery on Aug. 1 after an unnamed woman claimed he attacked her inside his Emeryville home, according to records obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle.

The woman told police Momeni “grabbed her arm & pulled it, pushed her physically.”

Responding officers met the woman on the building stairwell and later gave her a ride home. They issued Momeni a citation on suspicion of battery and released him almost an hour after the call came in.

Prosecutors told the outlet they declined to charge Momeni after police presented the case days later, but did not disclose the reason it was suspended.

The alleged beating was just one of three visits the police made to Momeni’s home in the last year — including his arrest for Lee’s killing, the Chronicle reported.

In October, the IT consultant reported vandalism of his white BMW, the same car investigators allege he used to drive Lee before exiting the vehicle and stabbing him.

Momeni was arrested last week for allegedly stabbing Lee with a kitchen knife three times just before 2:30 a.m.

Heartbreaking video captured the heavily-bleeding father-of-two begging for help from passing cars and repeatedly collapsing on the city streets before succumbing to his injuries.





Nina Momeni was cited for allegedly beating a woman just months before his arrest for Bob Lee’s murder. Facebook / Nima Momeni





Momeni allegedly “grabbed” the woman’s arm and pushed her in his San Francisco loft. REUTERS





Momeni is accused of killing Bob Lee during an argument over his sister. Bob Lee/Twitter

Prosecutors allege the duo had been arguing over whether Lee had been doing “anything inappropriate,” with Momeni’s sister, Khazar Elyassnia, though Momeni’s attorney has said the case has a “much greater back story.”

Momeni — who is now being kept on suicide watch inside the San Fransico County Jail — faces a maximum sentence of 26 years to life in prison if he’s convicted on all of the charges.