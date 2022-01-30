Nils Lofgren latest to pull from Spotify in Joe Rogan protest

Bruce Springsteen guitarist and Neil Young bandmate Nils Lofgren is the latest musician to take his solo work off of Spotify, in protest of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation being spread by Joe Rogan.

Lofgren, 70, joined Canadian legends Young and Joni Mitchell in removing their music from the streaming service in protest of the podcaster.

“A few days ago, my wife Amy and I became aware of Neil and Daryl [Hannah] standing with hundreds of health care professionals, scientists, doctors and nurses in calling out Spotify for promoting lies and misinformation that are hurting and killing people,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer wrote on Young’s newsletter Saturday.

“When these heroic women and men, who’ve spent their lives healing and saving ours, cry out for help you don’t turn your back on them for money and power. You listen and stand with them.”

Some artists are removing music from Spotify in protest of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation being spread by Joe Rogan. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Rogan has pushed unproven conspiracy theories and anti-vaccination messages on his popular show “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Spotify officials ruled his commentaries “didn’t meet the threshold for removal,” based on policies that allow podcasters to criticize medical guidance, according to internal memos reviewed by The Verge.

“We apply our policies consistently and objectively,” Spotify PR leader Dustee Jenkins reportedly told employees. “They are not influenced by the media cycle, calls from any one individual or from external partners. It doesn’t mean I personally agree with this content. But I trust our policies and the rationale behind them.”

Joni Mitchell said Friday she seeks to remove all of her music in Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young. John Shearer/Invision/AP, File

Lofgren called on all musicians and fans to cut ties with the streaming giant, which has 172 million subscribers, and has been panned for paying artists a fraction of a penny per stream.

“We encourage all musicians, artists and music lovers everywhere, to stand with us all, and cut ties with Spotify,” the Crazy Horse and E Street band veteran wrote. “Music is our planet’s sacred weapon, uniting and healing billions of souls every day. Pick up your sword and start swinging.”