Nile crocodile found in massive stash of fentanyl pills, guns and cash, Arizona cops say

The huge stash of guns, drugs and cash inside a home caught the attention of Arizona police, they say, but something even more unusual was lurking.

A young Nile crocodile was living in the home, police say. Nile crocodiles are native to Africa and are the largest crocodiles on the continent.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the Phoenix home in late April, according to a news release from the Phoenix Police Department.

They found 15 firearms, 855 grams of cocaine, 193,000 fentanyl pills, $65,929 in cash and the crocodile in the home, police say.

Officers arrested Adrian Valladares on May 11 “on counts related to drug possession for sale, firearms violations, and money laundering”, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The crocodile was turned over to the Phoenix Herpetology Society, police say.

Angler reels in ‘freaking scary’ fish in Texas marsh, photos show. It’s a rare beast

‘Reckless’ drive on Florida golf course ends with motorist dead in pond, police say

Woman sees 4-foot ‘surprise’ resting in tree and calls 911, New Jersey firefighters say