NIL market will start regulating itself, Steve Sarkisian apologizes for not singing & The Big Ten has another boring weekend

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger are back again with a full episode discussing all of the latest breaking news in college football. Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M suspended more members of their historic freshman class ,which leads to the revelation that the NIL market will begin to regulate itself. The guys chime in on LenDale White’s comments about getting paid during his time at USC. Steve Sarkisian had to issue an apology after not singing The Eyes of Texas after their last game. The Big Ten has another slate of boring games, but is filled with drama surrounding Taylor Swift and Kirk Ferentz lashing out at a reporter. The game formerly known as the World’s Biggest Cocktail Party will be taking place this weekend in Jacksonville while Kentucky is trying to play spoiler vs Tennessee.

Outside of football, the chess cheating saga took an odd turn to legality & Dan shares a story about drinking with a professional strongman.

1:30 The Texas A&M Aggies suspend 3 freshmen furthering the experiment of paying high schoolers millions of dollars in NIL money

12:47 Former USC Trojan LenDale White reveals that he once received $150,000 cash in a bag during his time at college

17:20 Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian had to apologize after skipping the singing of The Eyes of Texas

26:18 The Big Ten has another weekend of painful games, but their miscellaneous drama keeps them entertaining

38:42 The Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs square off this weekend in the game formerly known as The World’s Biggest Cocktail Party

45:06 The Kentucky Wildcats will try to play spoiler to the Tennessee Volunteers this Saturday

47:31 Hans Niemann issues a $100 million dollar lawsuit

49:50 Dan once had a drink with a professional strongman

