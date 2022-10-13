Nikolas Cruz sentenced in Parkland massacre

A jury has delivered a verdict in the trial of Parkland school killer Nikolas Cruz over the murder of 14 students and 3 teachers in one of the deadliest and most merciless mass slaughters in the nation’s history.

The judge is reading out the jury’s verdicts in each of the 17 killings, after which the judge will decide between death and life imprisonment for Cruz.

So far for six of 17 victims the jury has recommended he receive a life sentence.

In the courtroom emotions rode high with the bereaved parents of many of the children killed by Cruz crying and holding their heads in their hands as the verdicts were read out.

After a wrenching three-month trial, it took the panel of seven women and five men just one day to decide Cruz’s fate.

On Valentine’s Day in 2018, Cruz, a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, walked into the three-story building and began firing indiscriminately.

Cruz’s defense attorneys had argued that the killer’s traumatic and dysfunctional childhood served as a mitigating factor in the massacre.

Born to a crack and alcohol-addicted prostitute, Cruz, now 24, was adopted by a Florida couple as an infant.

While his adoptive parents Lynda and Roger Cruz provided a stable environment for the child, his lawyers arguedthe damage had already been done.

On Feb. 14, 2018, Cruz walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and began to open fire.

Parents waited outside after getting the report that a shooting occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

A man was seen being loaded into an ambulance after the deadly shooting.

Flowers, candles, and mementos were placed outside of a makeshift memorial at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.



The deterioration of Cruz’s brain, they contended, began with his biological mother’s heavy drinking while he was still in the womb. His defense team called several expert witnesses who argued that he likely suffered from fetal alcohol syndrome.

Other troubling elements of his young life — including watching his adoptive father die from a heart attack at age 5 — also contributed to Cruz’s deepening mental illness, they argued. Lynda Cruz also passed away — just four months before the massacre.

But prosecutors pushed for the death sentence, saying that the depraved and premeditated nature of the bloody slayings warranted the ultimate penalty.

Martin Duque Anguiano was killed during the school shooting.



Carmen Schentrup was a victim of the fatal school shooting.

Jennifer Montalto held a picture of her daughter, Gina, before giving her victim impact statement during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz.

Family friend Isabel Dalu holds a photograph of Cara Loughran before giving a victim impact statement on behalf of the Loughran family.



They played recorded jailhouse interviews between a psychiatrist and Cruz where he acknowledged fantasizing about a mass shooting many years before the massacre.

Cruz said he studied the methods used in similar incidents — including the carnage at Columbine and Virginia Tech — before carrying out his plot. He told the doctor he mapped out his assault in detail, calculating police response times, selecting his firearms and planning an escape from the scene.

Prosecutors dedicated the bulk of their cases to presenting the sheer scale of the atrocity and its impact on the victims’ families.

A procession of traumatized survivors and relatives of those who died took to the stand to recount the horror of the mass shooting and its aftermath.

Cruz was seen standing as jurors entered the courtroom during the penalty phase of his trial.

Cruz appeared in court for a status hearing before Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Feb. 19, 2018.



On several occasions, members of the court gallery fled the room in tears during especially graphic portions of testimony.

Cruz frequently conferred with his attorneys during the proceeding and often buried his head in his hands as witnesses recounted the killings in excruciating detail.

Former students told jurors that they witnessed Cruz gunning down their classmates with an AR-15 rifle — then circling back to some of the wounded to finish them off at close range.

Max Schachter, with his son, Ryan, by his side, holds a photograph of his other son, Alex, just before giving his victim impact statement during the penalty phase of the trial of Nikolas Cruz.

Linda Beigel Schulman holds a photograph of her son, Scott Beigel, before giving her victim impact statement.

Patricia Padauy Oliver holds a photograph of her son, Joaquin Oliver before giving her victim impact statement.

Ilan and Lori Alhadeff embraced each other after giving their victim impact statements.



Others recalled huddling on top of each other inside bullet-riddled classrooms, often just feet away from injured and mortally wounded classmates.

Jurors were given a grim tour of the crime scene, which has remained untouched since the massacre.

After the rampage — which lasted roughly six minutes — Cruz walked to a mall and casually ordered a drink before police arrested him as he walked down a street about 2 miles from the school.

Cruz, who was 19 at the time of the killings, had previuosly pleaded guilty in October 2021.