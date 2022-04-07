Nikolas Cruz juror says she can’t be on jury because of ‘sugar daddy’

A prospective juror for the sentencing of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz told the judge she wouldn’t have time for the civic duty – because she’s both married and has a “sugar daddy.”

Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in connection with the massacre.

But the death penalty trial was delayed after prosecutors said they needed more time to interview the mental health experts who are expected to testify on behalf of the killer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The three-step jury selection process, which began Monday, is expected to last two months, followed by a four-month trial to determine if Cruz receives the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

During the proceeding, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer asked whether she had missed anyone with concerns or questions, courtroom video shows.

“Did you have a question?” she asks one of the prospective jurors whom she identified as “Miss Bristol.”

Assistant State Attorney Jeff Marcus and the prosecution team take notes during the third day of preliminary jury screening in the penalty phase of Nikolas Cruz’s trial. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool

“This is a whole entire month,” the woman replies. “First of all let me clarify myself, July second is my birthday, July Fourth is my son, and the 18th is my other son.”

Scherer tells her to slow down.

“Don’t talk too fast, we have to be able to understand…so you said that the July, there’s dates in July that you’re not available? What are those dates?” the judge asks.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer participates in a sidebar discussion via headset during the third day of preliminary jury screening. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool

“July seventh, July fourth, and July 18th….And again, I need to figure out something. I have my sugar daddy that I see every day,” Bristol answers.

During the proceeding, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer asked whether she had missed anyone with concerns or questions. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool

“I’m sorry?” Scherer asks in a deadpan manner as she cocks her head.

“My sugar daddy,” Bristol repeats.

“OK, I’m not exactly sure what you’re talking about but we’ll …,” the judge interjects.

“I’m married, and I have my sugar daddy. I see him every day,” Bristol says.

“OK. All right. Ma’am, we’ll come back to you, OK? Thank you,” Scherer responds.

More than 120 of the first 160 prospective jurors were dismissed – including Bristol, Fox News reported.

The judge ruled that all the jurors will visit Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where the shooting took place on February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school that reportedly killed and injured multiple people on February 14, 2018. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the judge has ruled that the jury will tour the blood-stained, bullet-pocked building where Cruz murdered 17 people Valentine’s Day in 2018.

Scherer rejected a defense argument that a jury tour of the three-story building is not necessary because there are videos and photos of the crime scene and would only serve to inflame the jurors’ passions.

“The Court finds that a jury view of the crime scene remains useful and proper, even in light of the current posture of the case,” Scherer wrote in a ruling posted Monday.

A community commemoration event for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School victims at Pine Trails Park in Parkland, Fla., Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP

Students released from a lockdown are overcome with emotion following following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

“The purpose of a jury view is to assist the jury in analyzing and applying the evidence presented at trial,” she added.

With Post wires