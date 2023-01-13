Nikola To Move Battery Production From California To Arizona

-
Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) said it is moving its battery manufacturing from Cypress, California, to its Arizona manufacturing facility.
-
The move will bring Nikola’s truck assembly, fuel cell power module assembly, and battery module and pack production under one roof.
-
It also will include battery line automation to improve quality and increase efficiencies.
-
The company intends to maintain manufacturing operations in Cypress through the end of Q2 2023 while it works through a transition plan.
-
-
A battery engineering presence is expected to remain in California at a separate facility to focus on the development of Nikola’s next-generation battery management system software and modules.
-
“This decision reinforces our commitment to finding ways to optimize our cost structure and create a sustainable business model,” said CEO Michael Lohscheller.
-
The move is expected to be complete by the early third quarter.
-
Price Action: NKLA shares are trading higher by 0.86% at $2.53 on the last check Friday.
