Nikola Stock Rises As SEC Pact Follows Delivery Milestone For Tre Electric Trucks

Nikola (NKLA) confirmed settling an SEC investigation for $125 million, days after delivering its first battery-powered electric semi-trucks. Nikola stock rose.

The Phoenix-based EV startup will pay a $125 million civil penalty in five installments over two years, it said in a release.

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s settlement resolves and concludes all government investigations. Nikola also confirmed it will seek reimbursement from its founder, Trevor Milton, for costs tied to the government and regulatory probes. The SEC also secured Nikola’s cooperation in any future proceedings vs. Milton.

Under the terms of the pact, Nikola neither admits nor denies the SEC’s findings in the matter.

On Dec. 17, Nikola announced the delivery of its first Tre battery electric trucks to Total Transportation Services (TTSI), a port trucking company. The Tre BEVs are designed for local deliveries up to 350 miles. Deliveries are a milestone for an EV startup.

That beats to market the Tesla Semi, first introduced in 2017 and originally set for production in 2019.

Nikola Stock, EV Stocks

Shares rose 3,2% to 9.55 early on the stock market today. Nikola stock remains mired below the 50- and 200-day lines, after cratering in the past year. In Tuesday’s premarket, TTSI xx and GM stock xx.

EV stocks rallied broadly. Tesla (TSLA) rose 1.3%. Among EV startups, Rivian (RIVN) and Lucid Motors (LCID) climbed 1.5% while Fisker (FSR) and Lordstown Motors (RIDE) gained 1.9%.

Nikola first disclosed an SEC investigation more than a year ago. On Nov. 4, along with quarterly earnings, Nikola disclosed a $125 million reserve to fund a potential SEC settlement.

Nikola hit the skids after its founder Milton was charged with defrauding investors. It led to the cancellation of a deal with General Motors (GM).

