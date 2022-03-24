Nikola Stock Rises as Production Begins on Battery-Electric Truck

Text size
Shares of
Nikola
were rising sharply in premarket trading Thursday after the company confirmed that production has begun on its battery-electric commercial truck, the Tre.
Nikola (NKLA) stock was up 11% to $10.15. The startup said production began this week at its factory in Coolidge, Arizona.
The company made the announcement at an analysts’ presentation on Wednesday. Nikola is scheduled to hold an investor day Thursday beginning at 4:15 p.m. Eastern time.
“We are laser-focused on delivering vehicles and generating revenue as the global leader in zero-emission transportation and energy infrastructure solutions,” a spokesperson told MarketWatch.
Nikola said in late February, in conjunction with the release of its fourth-quarter earnings, that it that it anticipated “beginning series production of the Tre BEV on March 21.”
The company previously has said that it plans to build 300 to 500 trucks in 2022.
Write to Joe Woelfel at [email protected]