Nikola’s CEO said the company is “laser-focused” on delivering vehicles to customers and generating revenue.

Stock of the electric and hydrogen-electric truck maker





Nikola



is rising after the company reported a smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter loss Thursday morning. Earnings don’t matter all that much for the trucking startup. Investors are focused on other things.





Nikola



(ticker: NKLA) stock was down 6.7% in premarket trading as markets slid broadly in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but now shares are now up 10.2% in early trading. The



S&P 500

and



Dow Jones Industrial Jones

are down 1.7% and 1.9%, respectively.