Nikola Jokic records triple-double by halftime vs. Timberwolves, 3.5 minutes shy of his NBA record

Nikola Jokic holds the league record for the fastest triple-double at 14 minutes and 33 seconds, something he set in 2018. (AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post/Getty Images)

Nikola Jokic didn’t need long on Tuesday night.

The Denver Nuggets star recorded a triple-double before halftime of their matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The feat took him just 18 minutes, and marks the second-fastest triple-double in his career.

Incredibly, Jokic was still several minutes away from the record he set in 2018. Jokic recorded the fastest triple-double in league history against the Milwaukee Bucks that year in just 14 minutes and 33 seconds.

Jokic’s triple-double on Tuesday is the third-fastest. Jim Tucker of the Syracuse Nationals has the second-fastest at 17 minutes, something he set back in 1955.

Jokic had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists at halftime on Tuesday. His performance led the Nuggets to a 79-48 lead. He entered the night averaging 24.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 10.1 assists per game.

