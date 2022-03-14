Nikola Jokic leads Nuggets past Joel Embiid, Sixers

PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers were looking to build off an overtime win on the road on Sunday when they returned home to host reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. It has been a couple of years since Jokic and Joel Embiid matched up and all eyes were on that matchup.

Embiid and Jokic went at it all night long and the crowd was really amped up and involved in this one early that it allowed the Sixers to build a lead as large as 19. The ball was whipping around and they were in control. Jokic then led a spirited comeback for the Nuggets as they were able to take the lead and eventually earn a 114-110 win on the road. Jokic had 22 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists while Bones Hyland had 21 off the bench for Denver.

Embiid led the way with 34 points and nine rebounds, James Harden had 24 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists, Tobias Harris had 10 points and six rebounds, Matisse Thybulle had nine and six steals, and Tyrese Maxey added 19.

Here are the player grades following a tough loss at home:

James Harden: B

The Beard was looking for driving opportunities in this one as he looks to break out of this mini-slump he has been in shooting the basketball. His first bucket was a drive to the basket as he was able to find an easy driving lane and he was also making plays for others. It helps that Thybulle was so active off the ball so that allowed Harden to have space to drive. However, after the fast start, Harden was passive as he was driving looking to pass rather than shoot. It wasn’t until the third quarter when Denver made another run that he started to get aggressive with his offense. As elite of a playmaker Harden is, he is much better for this team when he is looking for his own offense and getting after it that way.

Tyrese Maxey: B-

The ball was moving very well for Philadelphia early and that set the tone for them on the offensive end. When the ball is hopping around the perimeter, their offense takes another step forward. Maxey benefitted from this when he was able to knock down an open triple and he also found Thybulle in the corner for his 3-pointer. Keeping Maxey active is a big help to this team on the offensive end of the floor. There were other opportunities for him in this one, too. He just needs to take advantage of them more often.

Story continues

Matisse Thybulle: A

The Sixers got Thybulle involved early in this one as he rolled off a screen with Harden and he was able to get a dunk off of it. He followed that up with a corner triple and he was active on the defensive end and in the passing lanes. He was disruptive to everything Denver tried to run on their offensive end. He had three steals in the game’s first seven minutes as he was all over the place on that end. This is the type of game the Sixers need from Thybulle if they are going to continue to start him. He needs to be that difference-maker on the defensive end.

Tobias Harris: C+

Coming off a very good performance in Orlando, Harris was aggressive against the Nuggets. They put Will Barton on him early and Harris went to work right away in the post and he then knocked down a catch-and-shoot triple which is always a good sign for him. After the fast start to the game, he was pretty quiet as Harden began to get going, but what Harris does for this team on the offensive end has been helpful over the last couple of games. He was also very good on the defensive end doing a lot of the little things that don’t show up in the box score. As of right now, he is their third or sometimes fourth-best player. It’s time to judge him accordingly.

Joel Embiid: A+

It was clear that this game meant something to Embiid. The chance to make a statement against the reigning league MVP in Jokic seemed to ignite him a bit. Jokic blocked his shot early, but then Embiid kicked it into high gear and he was efficient in this one. He was making tough shots, he was taking Jokic to the basket, and he was much more active to begin this one compared to previous games. The big fella was aggressive all night long and it wasn’t just Jokic, he was going after DeMarcus Cousins as well. The focus and assertiveness Embiid played with in this one was something to really behold. He was excellent in this one.

Georges Niang: C

Unlike in Orlando, Niang couldn’t get much to fall, but he was able to make an impact on the glass and with his passing and the Nuggets had to pay attention to him out there due to his shooting. His activity level out there is very helpful to the bench unit and he is a smart player. Philadelphia just needs him to take strides on the defensive end. He also had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds and hit the side of the backboard. He grabbed the rebound, but missed a putback

Danny Green: D-

Having Green back out there is helpful just from a talking standpoint. He is always working to get his teammates in the right position and that makes things go smoothly. Also, he may have lost a step on the offensive end, but just having him out there as a threat to shoot the ball is a big help to this team in terms of their spacing. Eventually, though, he will have to start producing. The Sixers need his shooting off the bench.

DeAndre Jordan: D

The Jordan minutes in this one were tough. As soon as Embiid went to the bench, the Nuggets took advantage of the opportunity and they went on a run to get back in the game a bit. It’s games like this that should make Philadelphia wary when it comes to the backup center minutes. He was much better in his second stint when he threw down a lob and he blocked Jokic on his drive. He wasn’t very good in the second half, however.

Shake Milton: B

A very good sign for the Sixers is that Milton knocked down a wing 3-pointer in his initial stint. If the Sixers can get some consistency from deep for Milton, it would be a huge help for the bench unit. He only played eight minutes, but they were a solid eight minutes.

1

1