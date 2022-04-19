Nikola Jokic frustrated with ‘pretty much everything’

Ohm Youngmisuk: Nikola Jokic said his frustration was with “pretty much everything.” He also said with Gary Payton’s slap on Joker’s butt: “he doesn’t need to do that.”

Steph Curry on if Draymond Green guarding Nikola Jokic: “Draymond loves a challenge. We understand we’re not going to shut Jokic out.” – 2:02 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Asked Nikola Jokic about how Michael Malone said the goal is to keep the team from splintering and if it feels like the team is unraveling. Jokic replied that he didn’t know those words but that the team will win and lose together and he’s still with them. – 1:56 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola Jokic said he told the team before Game 1: “We’re gonna lose together, we’re gonna win together.”

Said he’s still with them. – 1:55 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Nikola Jokic said his frustration was with “pretty much everything.” He also said with Gary Payton’s slap on Joker’s butt: “he doesn’t need to do that.” – 1:52 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic: “A a leader of this team, he’s got to show guys in adverse times when things aren’t going your way, you’ve got to find a way to fight through it. Be mentally tough. That’s going to be a challenge for him moving forward.” – 1:09 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Michael Malone said he could sense Nikola Jokic’s frustration with calls but says Jokic has to fight through it, the team needs him too much. When asked if Jokic has to lead and keep team together from splintering, Malone said that is on each individual. – 1:07 AM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

just some clips from Draymond Green’s masterful defensive performance against Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/GOonfIzFX4 – 12:57 AM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

If anything, this beatdown only confirms how good Nikola Jokic is to get these Nuggets to 48 wins. That being said, Jokic has to handle playoff adversity better. Denver feeds off him. He’s let his emotions get the best of him the past two postseasons. This is supposed to be hard. – 12:50 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors blast the Nuggets in Game 2, 126-106, and take a 2-0 series lead. Curry, Thompson and Poole combined for 84 points. Golden State limited Jokic (ejected) to 9-20 shooting. Chase Center was unbelievable tonight, felt like a house party. Game 3 is Thursday in Denver. – 12:41 AM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Denver’s offense w Jokic, Murray & MPJ next year should be amazing. Denver ranked 5th in ORTG 5th w Jokic / Murray & basically no MPJ, 7th with Jokic / MPJ & basically no guards, and 6th with this team right here.

Stopping anyone and staying healthy are their hurdles. Pray now. – 12:31 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

This is such an atrocious matchup for Denver. Nobody who can punish GSW small guards. Draymond one of 2 best guys in the league on Jokic. No defensive guards, and Jokic’s PnR defense as a huge liability against the shooters. – 12:30 AM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Look at Draymond Green’s reaction as soon as Jokic got ejected. He was letting him know which way he can go. pic.twitter.com/gnCFE1IQSj – 12:29 AM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Nikola Jokic gets ejected. Draymond Green celebrates and sends him off as soon as the referees makes the call. pic.twitter.com/0W8HtyOl5p – 12:28 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Nikola Jokic ejected. He’s needed 45 shots for his 51 points in this series. Warriors have done about as good a job on him as you can. Draymond Green has led the stand. Warriors are a +45 in Jokic’s minutes in this series. – 12:27 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Nikola Jokic is -45 in two games this series, the worst on the Nuggets.

He just got ejected. pic.twitter.com/J1NtCFO62B – 12:26 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

If you all thought MVP discourse was noisy to end regular season

Warriors doing to Jokic in 2022 what they did to Dirk in 2007 – 12:25 AM

The Ringer @ringernba

Nikola Jokic said pic.twitter.com/VIZPH2NJu2 – 12:25 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Nikola Jokic had enough. Complaining he was Hit in the head and issued his second technical. He’s tossed. – 12:25 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Jokic is extremely upset, feeling like Draymond consistently has his arms forward and makes contact on the arm when he goes into his hook shot. No chance he wasn’t getting ejected with that reaction, and he had to know that. – 12:24 AM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

That’s it for Jokic. Frustration hit his tipping point. – 12:24 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Nikola Jokic picked up his second technical foul of the game and has been ejected. – 12:24 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Nikola Jokic just got tossed after collecting his second technical foul. That’s one way for the Warriors to stop an MVP – 12:24 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Nikola Jokic gets his second T, and he’s done for the night. With 7 minutes left, the Warriors are up 109-89. Nothing going right for Denver tonight. – 12:24 AM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

the wave from Draymond as Jokic picks up the T that boots him – 12:24 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic had enough. Picked up his second T and got tossed. And he keeps going at the official. – 12:24 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Nikola Jokic just got ejected for a second tech. – 12:24 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

And Jokic just got his second tech – 12:24 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

And Nikola Jokic has been ejected with 7 minutes left in the game. – 12:24 AM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Nikola Jokic picks up his second technical and gets ejected with seven minutes left in the game and Nuggets down 20. – 12:24 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola Jokic just got tossed. That’s his second tech. – 12:24 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Draymond been locking Jokic up – 12:22 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

5 fouls on Nikola Jokic. – 12:21 AM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Jokic has 26 / 10 / 4 in 26 minutes. Nuggets have been down 20. Frustration boiling over everywhere. – 12:02 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets are spiraling out of control. Will Barton and DeMarcus Cousins have to separated going into a timeout. Denver fouls another Warrior attempting a 3. Nikola Jokic picks up a personal foul, his 4th, and a T, and heads to the bench. – 11:59 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Jokic now gets frustrated with a call and slams the ball down and gets T’d up. – 11:58 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Malone clearly told Jokic and Gordon they need to just start firing these 3s without hesitation to open up the paint. But they still have missed their last 3. – 11:53 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Joker is very close to going rogue and taking as many shots as he can find. Realizing his help isn’t here. – 11:52 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Between Denver shooting themselves in the foot, horrible perimeter defense and the Warriors looking like their 2016-17 selves, Draymond’s defense on Jokic has gone somewhat overlooked. He has been spectacular. – 11:49 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

The contrast between the motion offense of the Warriors and Denver standing around when Jokic has the ball in his hands and is looking to pass is still brutal to see. – 11:49 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jokic picks up two fouls in 78 seconds and is up to three. Heady play by Draymond forcing it at Joker on the break. – 11:36 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic played just 17 minutes that half. Only took three shots in the 2nd quarter. He’s got to log around 40 tonight for Denver to have a shot. He should rest for maybe two or three minutes the rest of the game. – 11:21 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Denver is lucky to only be down 57-51 at the half.

Warriors shot 53%, Nuggets shot 38%.

Jokic has been aggressive offensive & got to the FT line, GSW’s bench has controlled, and Gordon looks like a shell of himself.

If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 11:21 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

The other day Draymond Green asked what the defensive identity of the Warriors small-ball lineup was going to be. So far tonight, they’ve forced Denver to go 1-of-6 from the floor, into a shot clock violation and stripped Nikola Jokic of the ball. – 11:14 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Nuggets and Jokic can’t play at this pace. Even after a make they’re not getting back – 11:13 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Draymond is 6-7 and defending an MVP/monster like Jokic in the post and folks still wanna clown him bc he’s not a prolific scorer or suggest he’s replaceable? Ok 🙄 – 11:11 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry and Poole know once Jokic is out anywhere past FT line, they only have to beat their man and it’s a layup – 11:10 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

After Draymond was called for his second foul, Draymond mockingly imitated Jokic’s flailing motion – 11:06 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

I think Gordon needs Murray and Porter back far more than Jokic does. The man be LOST on offense so much of the time in this role. – 11:05 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Draymond knew exactly what play they were running to duck in Gordon, so he took Gordon instead of Jokic and then flopped to draw the offensive foul when Gordon tried to postup. – 11:05 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

14-2 run by Denver’s bench is such a welcome sight. The wheels are coming off now though and Jokic coming back in. Still handed a bigger lead than he left with, but Denver’s starters have to keep this lead now. – 11:01 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Monte Morris gets a tech for tossing the ball at the basket stanchion.

And the MVP chants for Steph have started.

Joker back with a five-point lead. – 11:01 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Joker getting a nice little breather here with Nuggets holding their own while MVP rests. – 10:58 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors are -3 in the first non-Jokic stint tonight. They were -3 with Jokic off the floor the other night. That’s when opponents typically kill the Nuggets. It’s what they’ve done poorest in first six quarters of series. Cousins has hurt them. – 10:53 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

The Nuggets? Extending the lead with Joker on the bench?

Monte/Boogie/J-Myke bringing it.

37-31, Denver. – 10:52 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Here are the three times this season Gary Payton II has blocked a Nikola Jokic shot pic.twitter.com/6Grr98uDXd – 10:42 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

No jokes for the Joker

pic.twitter.com/GeEfRTw0Pb – 10:42 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Yes, Jokic has 12 points already, but the Warriors’ bench outscored the Nuggets’ 10-0 in the first quarter. – 10:42 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Nuggets lead the Warriors 26-25 entering the second quarter. Denver led by 11 early in the first quarter, but Golden State began to lock in at both ends.

Nikola Jokic already has 12 points and 6 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins leads the Warriors with 8 points. Jordan Poole has 7. – 10:39 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

NBA: Nikola Jokic is probably gonna win back-to-back MVPs. What are we supposed to do about him?

Gary Payton II: I got this. pic.twitter.com/yFTwzLTdke – 10:38 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Gary Payton II is giving Jokic FITS. – 10:35 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

GP2 swats Joker. Again. Triggers transition and OPJ 3, and Nuggets call timeout.

Warriors trail 26-21, 1:59 Q1 – 10:35 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Looks like GP2 patted Jokic on the behind as both were crossing paths during the timeout and Jokic was upset with GP2 and had to be restrained. – 10:34 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Joker was mad at someone heading into that TO. Looked like Steph had to step in and intervene. – 10:34 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

How many times is GP2 going to block Jokic??? – 10:34 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

The Warriors are not trying to get Nikola Jokic to give up the ball when he has it and Jokic seems to be just fine with that. – 10:33 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Joker and Will Barton have 18 of Denver’s 24 points so far. #Nuggets also shooting 4-of-7 from 3-point range for 24-15 lead. All things considered, tough to envision a better start, especially with Monte’s two fouls. – 10:30 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

What a start for Denver. Nikola Jokic with 10 points and 5 rebounds in eight minutes. Nuggets are 4-7 from 3. Warriors are just 3-11. – 10:29 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Jokic has 10 points and 5 boards in 6 minutes. They might need a 40/20 game and might get it. – 10:26 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry was the lone defender on Nikola Jokic. That was interesting. – 10:25 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Nikola Jokic has 8 points and 5 rebounds in the first 5:28 for the Nuggets. He gets tied up with Draymond Green under the rim and still gets the offensive rebound and bucket here. pic.twitter.com/iMfyRvCcVb – 10:23 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic’s first five minutes: 8 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block – 10:21 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Joker off to a quick start, eight points, five rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block in first five minutes. – 10:20 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Ok so Jokic might get a double-double in the first quarter. – 10:20 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

I keep thinking about those moments from Scooby Doo, where they’d unmask the villain, and it’d actually be the Joker, or the Penguin. 98% sure if they did that w Poole right now that it’d be Steph Curry’s face under the mask Poole is wearing – 10:19 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Jokic has 4 foul shots in the first 90 seconds. Am I having a stroke? – 10:16 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Nikola Jokic has already gone to the line more times than he did in Game 1 (2). He drew two fouls in 1:30 and is 4-4 from the line already. – 10:14 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

Steve Kerr said this morning that he’d bet his life Jokic would have more than two free throws tonight. We’re 90 seconds in, and the Warriors coach’s life has been spared (four FTs for the Nuggets star who had two FTs on 25 shots in Game 1). – 10:14 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

90 seconds into the game, Nikola Jokic is going to the line for two more free throws. Had two FTs in all of Game 1 – 10:14 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Jokic is already heading to the foul line for his 3rd and 4th free throws. – 10:14 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Kevon Looney already picks up his second foul, and Nikola Jokic getting early looks at the FT line – 10:14 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Two immediate whistles on Kevon Looney. Foul trouble within 90 seconds. Nikola Jokic has already doubled his free throw amount from Game 1. – 10:13 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Nikola Jokic has already equaled his free throw total from Game 1. – 10:13 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

It took two possessions and less than 60 seconds for Nikola Jokic to equal his free-throw total from Game 1. – 10:13 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Nikola Jokic is heading to the free throw line on his second touch of the game. Foul on Kevon Looney. – 10:13 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

You better believe Nikola Jokic is going to get to the free-throw line today. – 10:12 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Jokic took 2 FTs total in Game 1. He’s getting his first two 48 seconds into the game – 10:12 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola Jokic goes to the FT line less than a minute into tonight’s game. – 10:12 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Nikola Jokic passes out of a double team on Denver’s first possession. Monte Morris makes the open pass to Will Barton, who opens the scoring with a wing 3. Jokic draws a foul on Denver’s second possession. – 10:12 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

It’s only the second play of the game, and Nikola Jokic is already at the free-throw line – 10:12 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Warriors outright doubled Jokic on the first possession. It led to a 3. – 10:12 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets Game 2 starters:

Monte Morris

Will Barton

Aaron Gordon

Jeff Green

Nikola Jokic – 9:38 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Michael Malone liked how Austin Rivers guarded Steph Curry in the 1Q of Game 1, but made it sound like he won’t alter his rotation too much if Curry starts tonight. He again mentioned getting more shooting on the floor (Bryn Forbes) if the Warriors double Nikola Jokic early. – 8:46 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Nuggets have lost Game 1 in a series six times, including 5 straight Game 1’s. In the previous 5 series they lost Game 1 with Nikola Jokic, Nuggets came back to win that series 3 times (2019 vs Spurs, 2020 vs Clippers, 2021 Trail Blazers). – 8:37 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic flexing his range pic.twitter.com/8IoG3HWKc1 – 8:09 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Bryn Forbes only played 14 minutes in Game 1 but could see his minutes upped tonight. Michael Malone wants his best shooter on the floor more with Nikola Jokic.

“I think Bryn Forbes could be impactful this series,” Malone said.

More here:

thednvr.com/the-nuggets-bi… – 6:58 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steve Kerr on Nikola Jokic: “We’re ready for what’s coming tonight. I’d bet my life that he will get more than two free throws. It has to come from his aggressiveness more than our reaching.”

On Jokic from 3: “We don’t want to give him dare shots.” pic.twitter.com/NW4WLL7a6e – 5:13 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

‘I would bet my life that he will get more than two free throws (in Game 2).’ – Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who scored 25 points in Game 1 but had only two FTs. – 2:13 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

My one prediction for the #NBAPlayoffs tonight: Nikola Jokic will be trying to score through the bodies/faces of Draymond Green and Kevon Looney, and a tooth will be lost. Here’s hoping Kevon gets some loonies from the tooth fairy. – 1:02 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Over the last five seasons combined, Nikola Jokic has more assists than Chris Paul or LeBron James.

And Jokic has more rebounds than Giannis or Embiid. – 11:19 AM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Joker and John Elway: the limits of greatness could be showing seams. denverstiffs.com/2022/4/18/2302… – 10:03 AM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

the chess match between draymond green and nikola jokic is my favorite thing in the world right now: si.com/nba/2022/04/18… – 8:58 AM

Michael Singer: Monte Morris: We’re not going to give ourselves a f***** chance if we’re apart. -via Twitter @msinger / April 19, 2022

Mark Medina: Nuggets coach Michael Malone on DeMarcus Cousins & Will Barton having an argument: “If we’re fragmented, if we’re breaking off into groups or individuals, then we have zero chance of winning a game in this series.” -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / April 19, 2022

Katy Winge: Monte Morris postgame: “they’re out there laughing, dancing around. Shits embarrassing. We gotta be tougher.” -via Twitter @katywinge / April 19, 2022