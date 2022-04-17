Nikola Jokic explains how Warriors’ Game 1 defense made life difficult

Jokic breaks down ‘really good’ Warriors defense in Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The main priority on defense for the Warriors against the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs is no secret: Contain Nikola Jokic.

In Game 1, they did “really good,” according to Jokic himself. The reigning NBA MVP and a frontrunner to repeat for the award had 25 points, 10 rebounds and six assists — good numbers for any NBA player but below Jokic’s regular season averages as the Warriors beat the Nuggets 123-107.

After the game, Jokic told reporters that the Warriors came at him with several players and made life difficult.

“They had Draymond, who [has won Defensive Player of the Year],” Jokic said. “He was in the situations. They had Looney, they had Bjelica. They have the tools. I think I missed a couple easy ones, but I think they were defending me really well, so I need to be better. I need to at least make the layups and easy shots.”

Jokic was 12-of-25 shooting from the field, but didn’t get much help from his teammates outside of Will Barton’s 24 points. The big man also had three turnovers and committed four fouls.

Without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., Jokic has had to carry much of the load for the Nuggets all season, managing to lead them to the sixth seed.

But in the playoffs, when teams can focus their game plan on just one opponent over a seven-game series, Jokic is clearly at the top of mind for the Warriors.

The Warriors also managed to defend Jokic without fouling, as the big man only attempted two free throws — though Nuggets coach Michael Malone told reporters that he believed the lack of calls were questionable and claimed that Jokic’s jersey was getting “pulled out a lot.”

Perhaps the referees will blow their whistles more in Game 2 to Jokic’s favor. But in Game 1, Steve Kerr and the coaching staff managed to limit Jokic’s impact, and it resulted in a satisfying beginning to the return of playoff basketball to the Bay Area.