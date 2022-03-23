Nikola confirms start of production of commercial electric truck

Nikola Corp.

NKLA,

-0.65%

late Wednesday confirmed it started production of its electric commercial truck, the Tre, last week at its Coolidge, Ariz., factory. The EV maker had aimed for that when it reported fourth-quarter earnings last month. “We are laser-focused on delivering vehicles and generating revenue as the global leader in zero-emission transportation and energy infrastructure solutions,” a spokesperson said. Nikola has scheduled an investor day on Thursday after the bell. Nikola has said it expects the delivery of “saleable” production trucks to start in the second quarter. The EV maker’s shares rose more than 4% in the extended session Wednesday after ending the regular trading day down 0.7%.