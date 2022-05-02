Nikki Toscano & Russell Rothberg Join Showtime Series – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The Offer executive producers Nikki Toscano and Russell Rothberg have come on board Showtime’s upcoming series American Gigolo, from Paramount Television Studios. They will serve as consulting producers, working alongside Executive Producer David Bar Katz.

The move comes a week after the Paramount network and TV studio severed ties with the series’ developer, writer, director and executive producer David Hollander following an investigation into allegations of misconduct. As The Hamden Journal reported, Katz stepped up in the immediate aftermath of Hollander’s exit. Production was then suspended both over the leadership change as well as an actor being temporarily unavailable. Filming has now resumed, with Toscano and Rothberg working closely with Katz to steer the show.

Toscano is an experienced showrunner who has an overall deal at Paramount TV Studios, she most recently ran the studio’s Paramount+ limited series The Offer, about the making of The Godfather.

Production on the series, headlined by Jon Bernthal, was originally slated to continue following Hollander’s ouster, with one of Hollander’s top lieutenants, believed to be co-executive producer David Bar Katz, stepping in as showrunner.

The American Gigolo series, headlined by Jon Bernthal, has about two episodes left to shoot from its 10-episode order. The cast also includes Rosie O’Donnell, Lizzie Brocheré, Gabriel LaBelle, Leland Orser and Wayne Brady. Bruckheimer executive produces along with Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed. The series is produced by Paramount TV Studios with Jerry Bruckheimer Television.