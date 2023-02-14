Nikki Haley launches 2024 presidential campaign

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley launched her presidential bid Tuesday morning, becoming the first challenger in the upcoming Republican presidential primary against former President Donald Trump.

“I’m Nikki Haley, and I’m running for president,” she said in the video, which was posted on social media with the tagline, “Stand For America.”

In a three-and-a-half-minute-long video, the former South Carolina governor declared that it was “time for a new generation of leadership.”

“To rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose,” she said.

Haley warned of threats facing the country, including the “socialist left” and Russia and China, which think of America as “vulnerable.”

“They all think we can be bullied, kicked around. You should know this about me, I don’t put up with bullies, and when you kick back it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels.”

Haley will lay out her campaign plans in a speech in Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday. If elected, she would become America’s first female president and the first US president of Indian descent.

In her video, she introduces herself by recalling growing up in a racially segregated town.

“I was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants — not black, not white. I was different,” she says.





“My mom would always say your job is not to focus on the differences but the similarities. My parents reminded me and my siblings every day how blessed we were to live in America.”

She continued: “Some look at our past as evidence that America’s founding principles are bad. They say the promise of freedom is just made up. Some think our ideas are not just wrong, but racist and evil. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Haley teased the announcement last week with a fiery video that asked, “Where will you stand?”

After becoming South Carolina’s first female and minority governor in 2010 she earned a speaking slot at the 2012 Republican National Convention and gave the GOP response to President Barack Obama’s State of the Union in 2016.





While Haley, 51, is the first Republican to officially challenge former President Donald Trump for the nomination, the field is expected to quickly widen with other GOP members. Former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Tim Scott, also of South Carolina have all been eying 2024 bids.

After serving in Trump’s administration as the US Ambassador to the UN, Haley left the role at the end of 2018 on good terms with Trump, who she later broke away from following the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol.

A defining moment in her career came in 2015 when a white supremacist who had been pictured holding Confederate flags killed nine black parishioners in a Charleston church. After years of resisting calls to remove the Confederate flag from Statehouse grounds, Haley saw that the flag was removed less than a month after the harrowing murders.





In January, Trump said Haley called him to discuss the possibility of a campaign against him — walking back on a promise she made two years ago that she wouldn’t challenge him in the race.

“I talked to her for a little while, I said, ‘Look, you know, go by your heart if you want to run,’” Trump said. “She’s publicly said that ‘I would never run against my president, he was a great president.’”

Even after Haley condemned his actions leading up to the Capitol riot and his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, Trump seemed to welcome her competition in the 2024 race.

“She called me and said she’d like to consider it, and I said you should do it,” he said.





During a rally last month to officially launch his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump was joined on stage by his South Carolina leadership team, which includes Gov. Henry McMaster and Sen. Lindsey Graham, while Haley was notably absent from the event.

President Biden has also said he intends to seek re-election in 2024, stalling any other Democrats from making a bid for the nomination.