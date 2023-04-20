Nikki Haley faces backlash for wearing off-white dress to daughter’s wedding

Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley got some stinging criticism for wearing an off-white gown to her daughter’s wedding ceremony.

The 2024 White House hopeful posted a photo on her social media of her daughter’s big day, posing for a family photo with husband Michael, son Nalin, daughter Rena and new son-in-law Josh Jackson.

“We had the sweetest weekend celebrating Rena and Josh,” she wrote.”Thankful for our sweet family and friends who joined us in supporting and celebrating them. Rena and Josh, we could not be more proud of both of you!”

Most comments offered congratulations to Haley and her growing family, but others posters were sharply critical of the off-white dress worn by the former South Carolina governor and US ambassador to the UN in the Trump administration.

“Did the mother of the bride wear WHITE” gasped one Twitter user.

“Ummmm why the hell are you wearing an almost white dress that easily could have been a wedding dress???” another user scolded. “That was very selfish of you to try to steal her spotlight but given how much you want all the attention on you, it doesn’t surprise me..”





Online users criticized Nikki Haley’s choice of dress, calling it too close to white to wear to a wedding. Nikki Haley/Twitter

Another similarly asked: “… Why are you dressed like a bride at your daughter’s wedding?????”

“You wore white to your daughter’s wedding?” another baffled user lamented.

“Why are you basically wearing white and gripping the groom? Creepy,” still another tweeted.

There were, however, social media posters who fawned over Haley’s dress.

“Best wishes to the beautiful couple! And best mother of the bride dress I’ve seen,” Heather Nauert commented on Haley’s Instagram post.





Nikki Haley posted another photo of her celebrating her daughter Rena’s wedding. ginaskrobola12/instagram

“Where did you get your MOTB dress?” an upcoming mother-of-the-bride wondered.

Haley launched her presidential campaign in February and is considered a longshot currently.

The 51-year-old White House wannabe is part of a field of GOP nominees that includes the leading favorite — former President Donald Trump — along with former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has not yet formally announced his bid for the White House, but has been considered the favorite to take on Trump in the GOP.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott— appointed by Haley to the Senate in 2012 to replace the retiring Jim DeMint — is also eyeing a potential run.





Nikki Haley launched her bid for the White House in February, but is considered a long-shot at this point in the race, REUTERS

According to Five Thirty Eight, Trump’s polling highest nationally at 49.5%, followed by DeSantis at 25.7%, former Vice President Mike Pence at 5.8% and Haley at 4.3%.

Haley said recently voters should “get the fact that this could be challenging for [Trump] to win a general,” though she’s also said she considers Trump a “friend” and was “proud to serve” in his administration.

An analysis of recent polling by The Post found that while Trump is increasing his support among Republican primary voters since he was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, he remains largely unpopular among Americans overall.