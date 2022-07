Motley Fool

This Common Oversight Cost Chadwick Boseman’s Heirs Almost $1 Million

This week it came to light that the late Chadwick Boseman’s estate lost nearly a quarter of its value in settlement fees, thanks in large part to one missing document: a will. After the actor’s passing, Boseman’s assets went through a costly probate process, reducing his estate by nearly $1 million. After losing his battle with colon cancer in 2020, Chadwick Boseman left an estate of nearly $4 million.