Nikki Bella Gives Update on Artem Chigvintsev’s Health, Wedding Plans
Nikki Bella Gives Update on Artem Chigvintsev’s Health, Wedding Plans | PEOPLE.com
Skip to content
Explore PEOPLE.com
Share & More
View image
Nikki Bella Gives Update on Artem Chigvintsev’s Health and Wedding Plans: ‘A Lot of Complications’
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.
Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.