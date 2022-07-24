Nikita Krylov rushes Alexander Gustafsson for 67-second knockout

Nikita Krylov spoiled Alexander Gustafsson’s return to competition with a quick win at UFC Fight Night 208.

Gustafsson (18-7 MMA, 10-7 UFC), a former three-time UFC title challenger, made a comeback from a two-year layoff on Saturday. Krylov (28-9 MMA, 9-7 UFC) didn’t allow him the chance to get a feel for the octagon, though, because he blasted the Swede with a haymaker for an early knockdown.

From there, Krylov’s killer instinct kicked in. He relentlessly rushed Gustafsson until he got another knockdown that was followed by some ground shots, bringing the light heavyweight bout at The O2 in London to an end in just 67 seconds.

Check out a replay of the finish below (via Twitter):

After the win, Krylov called for a matchup with Volkan Oezdemir, who won two fights prior to him on the main card against Paul Craig.

“(Beating Gustafsson is the) biggest name in my career,” Krylov told Michael Bisping in his post-fight interview. “Let’s go Volkan (Oezdemir). UFC Abu Dhabi (on Oct. 22). Let’s fight.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 208 results include: