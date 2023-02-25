Nikita Krylov falls ill, main event bout versus Ryan Spann canceled

Nikta Krylov got ill on Saturday and was forced to withdraw from his light heavyweight main event with Ryan Spann. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The main event of UFC Vegas 70 on Saturday at Apex in Las Vegas between Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann was canceled only moments before the main card of the show was about to begin.

Krylov arrived at Apex early to seek medical treatment from UFC doctors in a last bid effort to keep the fight on. But shortly after 4 p.m. local time, as the main card was set to open, Krylov was forced to withdraw from the bout.

Krylov, who originally fought at heavyweight, made weight on Friday by checking in at 206 pounds. Spann weighed 205.

On Saturday, though, Krylov wasn’t feeling well. He arrived early at Apex to seek treatment but it was determined he could not continue. Yahoo Sports asked UFC president Dana White if there was a chance to add Krylov-Spann to the UFC 285 card, which is scheduled on Saturday, March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. White said he didn’t believe they could cut weight again in a week.

The result was that it was a four-fight card with middleweights Andre Muniz and Brendan Allen in the main event. Hopefully, Krylov versus Spann will be rescheduled shortly.