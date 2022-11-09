Nikita Dragun arrested in Miami for nude pool incident, throwing water bottle at cop

Social media influencer Nikita Dragun left Miami’s posh The Goodtime Hotel on Monday in handcuffs after dousing a police officer with water.

Dragun, 26, was staying in Miami over the past week. On Monday, police officers were called to The Goodtime Hotel because a hotel guest was being disorderly and causing a disturbance, the police report noted.

The social media star, whose real name is Nikita Nguyen, reportedly wandered around the hotel’s pool area in the nude and played loud music from her room.

Hotel security confronted Dragun, telling her that she would be asked to leave if she continued causing a disturbance. In response, she reportedly slammed her hotel door on them and the police officers they were accompanying. She then opened her door again and asked, “Do you want more?”

The police report also stated that Dragun threw an open water bottle at a security guard and the officers. Water spilled on the guard and one of the officers, and she was charged with felony assault of an officer.

In addition to the felony assault charge, Dragun was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges. Authorities set her bond at $2,000, according to the correctional center’s inmate profile for her.

Dragun reportedly had an altercation with Miami-based DJ and producer duo Black V Neck over the weekend at LIV, a nightclub in Miami. Speaking to NBC News, the duo said that after telling her not to take their liquor bottle, she pushed one of them.

Hours before she was arrested, Dragun tweeted about the incident, saying that she saw one of the artists push a woman at the event – a claim that Black V Neck has denied.

“This man PUSHED the fiancé of the VP of Warner and Atlantic. who i am currently in talks with to fund #BendMeOver,” Dragun wrote in one of her tweets.

“Bottom line. I see a man put hands on a woman. please ‘call the cops.’ cus need u forget. I know i look like a Doll on the outside, but I still hit like a Dude,” she added in another tweet.

Known for her content about her gender transition, makeup and style, Dragun has over 3.54 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 9 million followers on Instagram.

